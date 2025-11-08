GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.5833.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Weiss Ratings raised GSK from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra set a $53.00 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 17.16%.The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,972,000 after buying an additional 10,210,921 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,338,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,590 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,708,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,929,000 after purchasing an additional 446,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,722,314 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,163,000 after purchasing an additional 155,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GSK by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,692,000 after purchasing an additional 411,869 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

