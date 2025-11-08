Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 41.2%

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $209.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.