Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sprott Inc. $SII

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Sprott accounts for 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter worth $74,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Sprott by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SII. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

