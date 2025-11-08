Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 846,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the period. Diodes makes up approximately 2.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $44,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Diodes by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Diodes by 85.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes by 52.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

DIOD stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.65. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,236.44. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

