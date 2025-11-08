Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 15.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. This represents a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

