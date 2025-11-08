Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Sanmina accounts for about 5.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $85,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sanmina by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ SANM opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $178.39.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.