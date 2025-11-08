Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $254.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.68 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.99.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

