GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $103,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 280,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $136.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

