Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,646.88. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 226,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,006.40. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

