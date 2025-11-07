Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.1%

BROS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 2,369,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.56. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

