Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,615,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,023% from the previous session’s volume of 232,991 shares.The stock last traded at $27.9640 and had previously closed at $27.92.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

