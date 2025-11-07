HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of NAMS FY2027 Earnings

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s FY2028 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.05.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 627.59%.The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Topper bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,027,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,666,321.36. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,845.58. This trade represents a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,424 and sold 226,342 shares valued at $5,748,019. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 14.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,138,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,544,000 after buying an additional 1,293,938 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 42.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,198,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,407,000 after buying an additional 1,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,504,000 after buying an additional 1,226,852 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,013,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after buying an additional 1,062,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,531,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after buying an additional 982,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

