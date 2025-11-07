Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $316,242.57 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 637,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,955. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Entegris by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 862.1% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

