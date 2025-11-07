Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 52,860 shares.The stock last traded at $55.9152 and had previously closed at $57.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

