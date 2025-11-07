Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Trading 8.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. 40,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 106,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

