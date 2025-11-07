Atb Cap Markets Comments on Aurora Cannabis FY2028 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2029 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 15.96%.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 667,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.97. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $249.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

