Atb Cap Markets Comments on Aurora Cannabis FY2028 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2029 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 15.96%.
View Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 667,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.97. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $249.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- What is a support level?
- Amgen Stock: New All-Time Highs Ahead After Earnings Beat
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- SoundHound Beat Earnings & Dropped—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.