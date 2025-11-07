De.mem (ASX:DEM) Insider Acquires A$36,300.00 in Stock

De.mem Limited (ASX:DEM – Get Free Report) insider Andreas De Wit purchased 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 per share, with a total value of A$36,300.00.

Andreas De Wit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get De.mem alerts:

On Friday, October 31st, Andreas De Wit acquired 165,000 shares of De.mem stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,150.00.

De.mem Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About De.mem

De.mem Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates modern water treatment systems for industrial, municipal, and residential sector in Australia, Singapore, and Germany. The company provides specialty chemicals, such as anti-scalants, corrosion inhibitors, deand antifoamers, membrane cleaners or flocculants, and coagulants; membrane-based water or wastewater treatment systems; and build, own, operate, and transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for De.mem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De.mem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.