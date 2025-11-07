Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

