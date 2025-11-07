William Blair Estimates DoorDash’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.68.

DoorDash stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,955. DoorDash has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.57 and its 200 day moving average is $237.02.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.31%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 876,527 shares of company stock valued at $218,129,954 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

