Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PLTR

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Palantir Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

PLTR traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.45. 18,192,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,080,984. The company has a market cap of $409.12 billion, a PE ratio of 412.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.08.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.