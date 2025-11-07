Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 31,092 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.5835.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

