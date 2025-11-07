Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,774,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 11,318,122 shares.The stock last traded at $43.9550 and had previously closed at $45.98.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

