Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Insider Giovanni Rizzo Buys 1,500 Shares

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) insider Giovanni Rizzo bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$11.27 per share, with a total value of A$16,905.00.

Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Jumbo Interactive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 267.0%. This is an increase from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

