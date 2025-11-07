Dale Elphinstone Purchases 14,046,427 Shares of Group 6 Metals (ASX:G6M) Stock

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M – Get Free Report) insider Dale Elphinstone acquired 14,046,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,916,249.45.

Group 6 Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.

About Group 6 Metals

Group 6 Metals Limited operates in the mining industry. The company focuses on the development and commissioning of the Dolphin tungsten project located in King Island, Tasmania. It also produces tungsten concentrate. The company was formerly known as King Island Scheelite Limited and changed its name to Group 6 Metals Limited in November 2021.

