Dale Elphinstone Purchases 14,046,427 Shares of Group 6 Metals (ASX:G6M) Stock

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M – Get Free Report) insider Dale Elphinstone acquired 14,046,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,916,249.45.
Group 6 Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.
About Group 6 Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Group 6 Metals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Amgen Stock: New All-Time Highs Ahead After Earnings Beat
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- SoundHound Beat Earnings & Dropped—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
Receive News & Ratings for Group 6 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 6 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.