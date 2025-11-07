Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230 shares.The stock last traded at $17.0650 and had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of -0.58.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Super Hi International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super Hi International stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

