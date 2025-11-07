Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Insider Sells $482,437.62 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 26,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $482,437.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,159 shares in the company, valued at $569,274.93. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darin Patrick Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.13. 58,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,168. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $954.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.89%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSBC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 458.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

