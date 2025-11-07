Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.
Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Up 0.3%
NYSE FLG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 1,205,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.19.
Flagstar Bank, National Association Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bank, National Association
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bank, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Flagstar Bank, National Association
Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile
Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagstar Bank, National Association
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Amgen Stock: New All-Time Highs Ahead After Earnings Beat
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SoundHound Beat Earnings & Dropped—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bank National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.