What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for ACLS FY2026 Earnings?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance
ACLS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.75. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,747,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
