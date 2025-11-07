Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.13. 179,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,042. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $90,989,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after acquiring an additional 326,435 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 240,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

