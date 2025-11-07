Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EFA stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.