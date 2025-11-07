Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 3,819,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,654,455. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Under Armour news, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 32.9% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 63.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

