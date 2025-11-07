Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nintendo

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 776,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,481. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Nintendo had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 30.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Nintendo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 127,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 76.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

