Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interface (TILE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) recently:

11/3/2025 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Interface had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/18/2025 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – Interface had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

9/30/2025 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Interface had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $673,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,610.85. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,462.24. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

