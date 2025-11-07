iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABUGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 94,848 shares.The stock last traded at $71.7490 and had previously closed at $73.49.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABUFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

