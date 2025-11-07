iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 94,848 shares.The stock last traded at $71.7490 and had previously closed at $73.49.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

