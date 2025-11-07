Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 859.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 333,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 298,605 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

