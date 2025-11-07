Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $13.88 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

EFA opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

