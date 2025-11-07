FY2029 Earnings Forecast for MLTX Issued By Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2029 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MLTX. HC Wainwright upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 659,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $647.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 6,494,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $46,822,828.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,000. This trade represents a 76.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

