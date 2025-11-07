Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 331,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,846. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.