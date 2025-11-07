Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 564,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Appian has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.11 million. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Appian by 21.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Appian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 89.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

