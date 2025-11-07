Raelipskie Partnership Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Raelipskie Partnership increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $341.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

