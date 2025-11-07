Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at Evercore ISI

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.17. 2,838,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.71. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,964.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,354.10. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.