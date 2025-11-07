Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Tecnoglass Stock Down 4.5%
TGLS traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 372,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.78.
Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
