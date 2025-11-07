Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 4.5%

TGLS traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 372,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

