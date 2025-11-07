Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Omada Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omada Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:OMDA traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.09. 685,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77. Omada Health has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omada Health in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Omada Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter valued at $176,000.

About Omada Health

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

