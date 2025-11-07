SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.050-5.150 EPS.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SN traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. 911,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 2,071.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.