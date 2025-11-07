Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.86.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,754,100. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 363.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.