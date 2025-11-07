LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Zacks reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.480-2.530 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 111,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $999,197.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,802.64. The trade was a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $607,220.55. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,875.80. The trade was a 69.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

