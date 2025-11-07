Brookfield Property Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.4%
BPYPN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $15.25.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- SoundHound Beat Earnings & Dropped—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AI Trade Over? Datadog Results Say It’s Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.