Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Head to Head Review

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capcom and Snail”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Capcom alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $1.11 billion 12.45 $319.78 million $0.48 27.10 Snail $84.47 million 0.44 $1.83 million ($0.46) -2.16

Analyst Recommendations

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capcom and Snail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 1 1 0 2.50 Snail 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Capcom has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 31.30% 27.58% 21.33% Snail -4.80% -1,183.47% 14.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capcom beats Snail on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.