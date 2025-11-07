Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Up 1.0%

Valhi stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.33. 4,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,610. Valhi has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $377.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.16). Valhi had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 79.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.