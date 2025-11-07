Papa John’s International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 22,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 488% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,868 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 821,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $56.23.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.